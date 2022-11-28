Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

AARP helps provide caregivers with needed resources

Find the services and support you might need throughout your journey
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.

Brian Jacks, Associate State Director for AARP, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the family caregiver guide, which is designed as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.

AARP is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer a Community Conversation Dec. 8 @ 10:30am (Melrose Library in NW Roanoke) to discuss the disproportional impact of Alzheimer’s disease on women, barriers to adequate diagnosis and quality healthcare, and how we can come together to provide support to families. For more information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday

Latest News

Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding former hire, since accused of triple murder
AARP Helps Provide Caregivers With Needed Resources
AARP Helps Provide Caregivers With Needed Resources
safe holiday campaign
Safe driving holiday jingle competition open for Virginia youth and teens
Christmas Studio
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free