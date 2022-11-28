AARP helps provide caregivers with needed resources

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.

Brian Jacks, Associate State Director for AARP, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the family caregiver guide, which is designed as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.

AARP is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer a Community Conversation Dec. 8 @ 10:30am (Melrose Library in NW Roanoke) to discuss the disproportional impact of Alzheimer’s disease on women, barriers to adequate diagnosis and quality healthcare, and how we can come together to provide support to families. For more information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.