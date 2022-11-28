AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games.
The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25.
Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five.
The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.
