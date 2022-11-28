Birthdays
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves their flag to celebrate their win over Ohio State...
Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves their flag to celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games.

The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25.

Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five.

The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.

