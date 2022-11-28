Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online

RIVERSIDE, Ca. (WWBT) - A 28-year-old Chesterfield man, and member of law enforcement, is now dead after a shootout with police in California.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the shootout was connected to a triple homicide in Riverside, California.

Police say Austin Lee Edwards, of North Chesterfield, traveled from Virginia to Riverside to meet up with a teen girl he met online, “catfishing” her to believe he was someone else.

Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police. (Riverside Police Department)

After arriving to the girl’s home in Riverside, police say he murdered her mother, Brooke Winekr, 38, and her grandparents, 69-year-old Mark Winek and 65-year-old Sharie Winek.

Police believe Edwards set their house on fire, then kidnapping the teen by forcing her into his car, parked nextdoor.

Exactly how the family members were killed, and how the house was set on fire, are still under investigation

Hours later, deputies tracked Edwards down with the girl in the car in the Mojave Desert. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Edwards fired gunshots at deputies. Deputies also fired.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was unharmed. She’s now in protective custody.

Detectives learned Edwards had worked for Virginia State Police until recently becoming part of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Virginia State Police confirm Edwards graduated the academy in January of 2022, and became a trooper assigned to Henrico County. He then resigned from VSP in late October, according to officials.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses for the victims.

