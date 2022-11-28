Birthdays
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free

No cost for families in need
Christmas Studio
Christmas Studio(Christmas Studio)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season.

The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash.

“It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it, just to see those smiling faces and the excitement and joy photos can bring, because those are timeless,” Founder Leah Montgomery said.

Montgomery is the mastermind behind the photoshoots. She organizes volunteers to help families get camera-ready before they step in front of the lens.

“It almost sounds too good to be true, but it truly is. There is no cost. No cost to the people participating,” she said.

That’s right; the entire experience is free.

Montgomery came up with the concept in 2019 because she felt everyone deserved professional photos to capture their loved ones.

“That’s kind of where it originated from. Just figuring out the talents and skills the Lord has given me, how can I use that to serve other people in a non-traditional way,” Montgomery said.

Since then, her project has grown. The original Christmas Studio captured families in Lynchburg. This year she is returning to the Hill City, but has also hosted studios in Ohio and Georgia.

“I’m excited for the next few years to see how many cities we can take this to,” Montgomery said.

This year’s studio slots have all filled up for Saturday in Lynchburg.

