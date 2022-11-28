Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain to help the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback.

Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left to help the Commanders improve to 7-5.

It’s Washington’s best record through 12 games since 2008.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-high 105 yards and caught one of Heinicke’s TD pass. The Falcons lost for the third time in four games.

