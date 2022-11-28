Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrating his interception against the...
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrating his interception against the Atlanta Falcons with his teammates near the end of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Md. Washington won 13-19. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)(Jessica Rapfogel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain to help the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback.

Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left to help the Commanders improve to 7-5.

It’s Washington’s best record through 12 games since 2008.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-high 105 yards and caught one of Heinicke’s TD pass. The Falcons lost for the third time in four games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing less delays Sunday

Latest News

No. 11 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats Longwood 89-28
Grayson County At George Wythe
Grayson County At George Wythe
Heritage At Liberty Christian
Heritage At Liberty Christian
The Heritage Pioneers celebrate their Region 3C title win over Liberty Christian.
Heritage at Liberty Christian