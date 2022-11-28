Birthdays
Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

Fans attend the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial, before the start of an NFL football game...
Fans attend the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial, before the start of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Md. On the 15th anniversary of the death of Taylor, ever Commander player will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmet. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)(Jessica Rapfogel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a memorial to Sean Taylor on the concourse of their stadium on the 15th anniversary of the late safety’s death.

The glass-enclosed gear stood up in mannequin form drew ire on social media for being mismatched and not what many were expecting.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III posted that Taylor deserved a statue.

Coach Ron Rivera dedicated his team’s victory to the Taylor family. Players said it was important to pay tribute to Taylor’s legacy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

