Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a memorial to Sean Taylor on the concourse of their stadium on the 15th anniversary of the late safety’s death.

The glass-enclosed gear stood up in mannequin form drew ire on social media for being mismatched and not what many were expecting.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III posted that Taylor deserved a statue.

Coach Ron Rivera dedicated his team’s victory to the Taylor family. Players said it was important to pay tribute to Taylor’s legacy.

