Community Foundation of NRV gives grant money

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out a record amount of grant money this fall.

The organization has contributed over $200,000 to more than 70 organizations in the New River Valley and beyond.

The funding from these grants goes to operational support for community organizations.

“Organizations are doing great work, they don’t need to create a new program just to apply for a grant, they already are doing wonderful things, so this money is given directly to them to be able to continue to support what they’re doing,” CFNRV’s Jessica Wirgau said.

The grants are for up to $4,000 each and can go to support literacy, child care, food assistance and more.

