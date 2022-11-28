Cooler and breezy today
Cooler and breezy to start the week
- Breezy and dry today
- Soaking rain returns Wednesday
- December starts much cooler
MONDAY & TUESDAY
A cold front is moving through this morning bringing some breezy winds across the region. Dry air will start the week thanks to high pressure building in today and Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler than the weekend but still near average. with highs Monday and Tuesday in the 50s across the region.
WEDNESDAY SOAKING
Another area of low pressure and a cold front will bring rain to the region by Wednesday and deliver a soggy end to November. Rain is expected to arrive before daybreak and last all day until the front passes east Wednesday evening. Early thoughts on rainfall totals will be around .50″ widespread, with some locally higher amounts up to 1 inch. Winds will quickly increase behind the front Wednesday night as the cooler air comes in.
The Severe Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL risk of strong to severe storms on Wednesday.
COOLER START TO DECEMBER
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a much cooler air mass will enter the region from the northwest along with gusty winds. Even with generally sunny skies, afternoon highs will only be in the 40s for most hometowns Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also be quite cold, slipping to the 20s by early Friday morning.
WEEKEND PREVIEW
After a few chilly days, the weekend should slowly warm to near normal with afternoon highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend starts dry Saturday but we’re watching a quick-moving cold front that may bring a few showers to mainly the mountains Sunday.
