Cooler and breezy today

Breezy and dry today

Soaking rain returns Wednesday

December starts much cooler

MONDAY & TUESDAY

A cold front is moving through this morning bringing some breezy winds across the region. Dry air will start the week thanks to high pressure building in today and Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler than the weekend but still near average. with highs Monday and Tuesday in the 50s across the region.

Partly cloudy and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY SOAKING

Another area of low pressure and a cold front will bring rain to the region by Wednesday and deliver a soggy end to November. Rain is expected to arrive before daybreak and last all day until the front passes east Wednesday evening. Early thoughts on rainfall totals will be around .50″ widespread, with some locally higher amounts up to 1 inch. Winds will quickly increase behind the front Wednesday night as the cooler air comes in.

Rain moves into the region Wednesday morning and lasts through much of the day.

The Severe Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL risk of strong to severe storms on Wednesday.

SPC outlook for Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

COOLER START TO DECEMBER

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a much cooler air mass will enter the region from the northwest along with gusty winds. Even with generally sunny skies, afternoon highs will only be in the 40s for most hometowns Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also be quite cold, slipping to the 20s by early Friday morning.

December starts out on the chilly side with highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND PREVIEW

After a few chilly days, the weekend should slowly warm to near normal with afternoon highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend starts dry Saturday but we’re watching a quick-moving cold front that may bring a few showers to mainly the mountains Sunday.

