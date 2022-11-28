Birthdays
Danville woman killed in expressway crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police.

Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only person in the Nissan Xterra, when she lost control and flipped, and was thrown from the SUV. She died at the scene.

Police say she was not wearing her seatbelt and that there was no indication she was impaired.

