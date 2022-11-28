Gas in Roanoke down nearly 7 cents in a week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.69 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.00 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29 per gallon while the highest was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon today. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

November 28, 2021: $3.23 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.37 per gallon)

November 28, 2020: $1.95 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.11 per gallon)

November 28, 2019: $2.35 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.60 per gallon)

November 28, 2018: $2.26 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.50 per gallon)

November 28, 2017: $2.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.49 per gallon)

November 28, 2016: $1.96 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.13 per gallon)

November 28, 2015: $1.86 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)

November 28, 2014: $2.61 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.78 per gallon)

November 28, 2013: $3.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.27 per gallon)

November 28, 2012: $3.17 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.41 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.20 per gallon, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.22 per gallon, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.34 per gallon, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42 per gallon.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.