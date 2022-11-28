Birthdays
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help local organizations

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help the organizations that pour in our hometowns.

Southwest Wildlife Center of Roanoke Operations Manager Haley Olsen-Hodges wants to remind people that everyone can make a difference.

“For a lot of animal non-profits, especially wildlife ones, there’s not a lot of sources of funding. You know, there’s not a lot of grants out there. We don’t get any state of federal funding for the work that we do in wildlife rehab,” said Olsen-Hodges. “So, events like Giving Tuesday are really really critically important for our survivability as an organization.”

Giving Tuesday is a daylong event launched in 2012. It’s a movement that inspires people across the globe to give back.

Remember it’s not the amount given that counts but the love you put behind it.

“Being able to give back to the animals that are here, this is one of the best ways to do it, is to participate in Giving Tuesday,” added Olsen-Hodges.

A dollar can go a long way to help local charities and groups. Click here to donate to the center.

