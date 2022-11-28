Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.

“Noelle had a love for children and dreamed of being a mom herself, says Riggs.” When she died, Noelle was eight months pregnant.

The Holly Jolly Holiday party will be Thursday, December 8 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Colonial Elementary School, and is open to the public.

Colonial Elementary School is creating a Noelle Shelton Memorial Garden on our campus to include a dogwood tree, two buddy benches, and her favorite flowers. This tree will grow and eventually provide shade over the benches for years to come. In addition, we will use these funds to install an additional piece of adaptive equipment on the lower grades playground in memory of Noelle.

“We have raised over $5,000 towards our goal, says Riggs,” and “we’re hoping to raise at least another $5,000 to reach our goal.”

