Lynchburg police investigating shooting at apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they received several calls at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from callers who heard gunshots near the Meadows Apartment Complex.

911 callers told police they heard multiple gunshots and then saw two people wearing all black running toward the entrance of the apartment complex. Callers also reported seeing another person wearing red running in the opposite direction, toward the dumpsters at the end of the apartment complex.

Police say no one was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. C.T. Davis with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6166.

