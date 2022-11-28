Senior alert issued for missing Fairfax County man

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a Fairfax County man last seen at 11:45 Sunday night.

State police say 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen on Braddock Rd in Annandale.

Police say Lam is an Asian man, who stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray/black hair and was possibly wearing a dark gray polo, dark pants, and brown/black casual shoes.

Lam might be driving a 2016 Nissan Murano with Virginia plates that read: VTA-3272.

Sample picture of a 2016 Nissan Murano. (Virginia State Police)

Lam suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Lam’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

