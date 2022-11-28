Singer Lyle Lovett scheduled for Roanoke in March

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group are set to perform at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center March 7, 2023.

Lovett is touring in support of his 2022 album “12th of June,” the latest in a list of albums stretching from 1986.

Lovett has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Album.

Click here for ticket information; tickets go on sale December 5.

