Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Singer Lyle Lovett scheduled for Roanoke in March

Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group are set to perform at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center March 7, 2023.

Lovett is touring in support of his 2022 album “12th of June,” the latest in a list of albums stretching from 1986.

Lovett has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Album.

Click here for ticket information; tickets go on sale December 5.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday

Latest News

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Virginia man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online
Monday Midday Update
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 28, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 28, 2022