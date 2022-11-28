Small businesses preparing for holiday season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Engraving in Christiansburg takes pride in being a local business.

“We try to spend our money locally and work with other businesses in the area,” New River Engraving’s Executive Vice President Andrew Howery said. “We partner with so many other companies in the area.”

When customers support small businesses, they are also supporting their community.

“When you shop at a local business, it helps that business supply local jobs, local products, kind of uniqueness to the community, as well as making your dollar go to your local taxes,” Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s Scott Whyte said.

This time of year is especially important for small businesses in our hometowns.

“People tend to spend a little bit more [money] this time of the year with gifts and whatnot. and a lot of local businesses rely on that extra revenue to stay alive. maybe during some of the slower times of the year. so shopping small during this time of the year can really make a difference for a mom-and-pop shop,” Whyte said.

Having a plethora of small business options in town is something Christiansburg’s mayor, Mike Barber, is proud of.

“These people put a lot of investment into their businesses and it’s important that we as citizens of these localities, shop local and support their efforts,” he said.

It might take an extra step or two to shop at local stores, but businesses in the area say it’s worth it.

“I think a lot of people tend to take the easy route and get the easy gift that they can just click online and grab something, but a lot of times, some of the smaller mom-and-pop shops get overlooked for that, so I think any time you can support any kind of main street store or something like that, it really goes a long way,” Howery said.

“They’re what we’re all about,” Barber said. “I mean, it’s the lifeblood of our economy here in town.”

