Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas, this week. (Credit: KTVT, FINDING MELISSA HIGHSMITH, FACEBOOK, CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - In 1971, Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at just 22 months old, but her family has just solved the case.

After 51 years, they are making up for lost time and getting to know one another.

Melissa Highsmith sat next to her parents and looked at photos of herself that she has never seen before.

“It is overwhelming, but at the same time it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world,” she said.

Her mother, Alta Apantencl, says she thought she would never see her daughter again.

“After 51 years, it’s so emotional,” her father Jeffrie Highsmith said.

The heartwrenching search to find Melissa Highsmith has been on the minds of the family for decades, but it was not until September when a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children thought there was a sighting of her in Charleston, South Carolina.

While the tip failed, it got the family to keep pushing to find her.

After a 23 and Me DNA test came back with a match linking Melissa Hightower’s children with their family, they reached out to her over Facebook and at first, she thought it was a scam.

“My father texted me on messenger and he told me, you know, ‘I’ve been looking for my daughter for 51 years,’” she said.

The entire time, Melissa Hightower did not know her real family was trying to find her.

“The person that raised me, I asked her, ‘Is there anything you need to tell me?’ and it was confirmed that she knew that I was baby Melissa, so that just made it real,” she said.

Melissa Hightower agreed to take a DNA test and on Thanksgiving, she met her brother and later, her parents.

“That was the best day that I ever had my whole life, when I saw Melissa again,” Apantencl said.

Melissa Highsmith’s brother, Jeff Highsmith, said meeting her for the first time was “a dream come true.”

“I’m thankful to have her back,” her sister Victoria Highsmith said.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday

Latest News

This photo shows Charles Graves dressed as Santa Claus in Austin, Texas on on Sept. 3, 2022....
Santa’s back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty
Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.
Jay Leno returns to the stage just 2 weeks after burn accident
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, leave the Copper...
Prince William focuses U.S. trip on climate amid Harry row
A neighbor at the scene said she heard screams and saw the bodies on Saturday.
Neighbor reacts to stabbing deaths of kids