Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WOIO/Gray News) – A missing woman from Cleveland, Ohio, was found dead in the backyard of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Police officials said 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head, WOIO reported.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office launched an investigation Saturday into the woman’s death. Officials have not said when or how Taylor got to Pittsburgh at this time.

According to WOIO, Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they hadn’t heard from her since Oct. 8.

Police officials had previously said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland.

Officials said the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday

Latest News

FILE - An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
Protesters hold candles as they march in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Protesters angered by...
China’s Xi faces threat from public anger over ‘zero-COVID’ policy
Lyle Lovett
Singer Lyle Lovett scheduled for Roanoke in March
Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Virginia man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online