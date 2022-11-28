Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time

The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had known it would take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to prepare, microwave and allow time for the cheese sauce to thicken.(Ezumelmages via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A woman in Florida has filed a class-action complaint against Kraft Heinz Foods Company for $5 million for advertising its Velveeta mac and cheese can be ready in 3 1/2 minutes.

According to the 15-page complaint, Amanda Ramirez claims the statement is false and misleading because it takes longer than that time to prepare the food to eat.

Ramirez believes the label should say the product takes “3 1/2 minutes to cook in the microwave,” which would have been true, the suit states.

The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had known it would take longer to prepare, microwave and allow time for the cheese sauce to thicken.

The complaint states Ramirez, like many other consumers, looks to stretch their money as far as possible when buying groceries and makes many decisions based on packaging.

“Plaintiff relied on the words, terms coloring, descriptions, layout, placement, packaging, and/or images on the product, on the labeling, statements, omissions, claims, statements, and instructions, made by defendant or at its directions, in digital, print and/or social media, which accompanied the product and separately, through in-store, digital, audio, and print marketing,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit looks to cover consumers in several states including, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, New Mexico, Alaska, Iowa, Tennessee and Virginia who bought the mac and cheese cups during the applicable statute of limitations.

Gray News reached out to Kraft Heinz Foods for a statement but has not yet gotten a response.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday

Latest News

Thermal imagery captures the lava flow after the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii, which started...
Thermal cam captures Mauna Loa lava flow
FILE - Gas lamps illuminate St. Louis' Gaslight Square on April 2, 1962. "Gaslighting" — mind...
‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2022
Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Boil water notice issued in Texas