Bedford County Board of Supervisors approve permits for developments in Moneta

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors paved the way for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to add existing development to the Halesford Harbour Resort and new developments to the property directly across from it Monday night. In a 6-1 vote and a 4-3 vote, two special use permits for campground use of the areas were approved.

The majority of residents in the area have been opposed to the project since the beginning and showed up hoping the Board of Supervisors would vote against it. Citing issues with traffic, safety, environmental impact and it not being in line with the county comprehensive plan.

“In its present form, this project is only sensitive to the developers cost and it offers no balance regarding individual property rights for us or our quality of life,” said one resident.

Before the vote, supervisor Bob Davis echoed the residents concerns.

“At this point I think we really need to go back and reconsider, especially in light of all the folks who spoke here against it tonight, I think we owe the residents of Bedford County that,” said Davis.

Davis was met with applause from the crowd before chair John Sharp established order again.

Sharp and supervisor Mickey Johnson both voiced their concerns with traffic and potential safety issues of people crossing sides between the east and west properties. The developers are also in support of guests staying on the side that they are leasing in.

“I’m really stuck on the safety issue on 122,” said Johnson.

“I still think somebody on a golf cart is not gonna survive crossing 122 and I’m just not 100% sure how you’re going to stop them,” said Sharp.

To combat some of the concerns for the west side, the supervisors added a privacy fence to the proposal, and made it so golfcarts cannot leave the property. They hope this will discourage people from crossing Moneta Road, which the developers are also in favor of. That vote passed 6-1, with supervisor Johnson being the lone vote against.

For the east side, visitors have to use the public boat ramp to deploy their boats, there will be no boat landing, no boat storage and no beach area. That passed 4-3, with supervisor Davis, Johnson and chair Sharp voting against.

The plan for the west property includes: 109 RV sites, all interior roads a minimum of 20 feet in width, 20 foot wide common walkways, pool and recreation center, a shop, swim facilities and the existing inn and marina.

The plan for the east property includes: 132 RV sites, all interior roads a minimum of 20 feet in width, 20 foot wide common walkways, a café and general store, check-in/general office, standard parking, truck and RV/camper parking, a pool, playground, bathhouse, splash pad and approximate swim facilities.

In September, Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC submitted its application to obtain two special use permits for campground use to expand the current Halesford Harbour Resort and develop the property directly across from it. The owner of the property is Stewart Garland, who obtained Halesford Harbour in 2019 and the 15942 Moneta Road property in 2021.

In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved the permits with recommendations that golf carts can’t leave the property, no short term leases and the plan would need approval from county staff.

