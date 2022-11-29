Birthdays
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia celebrates Giving Tuesday and 25th anniversary

The organization showed a movie with dozens of club members stories.
The organization showed a movie with dozens of club members stories.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia celebrated Giving Tuesday and 25 years of being in the Roanoke Valley.

The organization hosted a movie premiere at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Impressions: 25 Years of Inspiring Local Youth, features dozens of stories from past and current club members, community partners and board members.

The showing at 6 p.m. is free to attend, but movie-goers are encouraged to make a donation to the club.

The director of development explained how the donations go directly to after school programs.

“[It goes to] that care for kids so that parents can go to work and really take care of their family and know that their kids are in a safe place with caring mentors and quality programming where they’re being productive during those hours,” Emily Pinkerton said. “We can’t do that without community support.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the showtimes on Tuesday, you can still donate and become a partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

