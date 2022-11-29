Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Cold front brings a soaking rain Wednesday morning

Colder air is expected on Thursday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Dry and seasonable today
  • Soaking rain returns Wednesday morning
  • Cold start to December

TUESDAY

Temperatures are a little colder this morning and will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure will keep us dry today and clouds will increase through the day as our next system continues to develop today. Highs this afternoon will mainly be in the 50s across the region.

Dry and seasonable today.
Dry and seasonable today.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY SOAKING

Another area of low pressure and a cold front will bring rain to the region by Wednesday morning delivering a soggy end to November. Rain is expected to arrive before daybreak with a few rumbles of storms possible during the morning commute. Rain looks to linger until the front passes Wednesday afternoon.

Soaking rain move in for Wednesday morning.
Soaking rain move in for Wednesday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Early thoughts on rainfall totals will be around .50″ widespread, with some locally higher amounts up to 1 inch. Winds will quickly increase behind the front Wednesday night as the cooler air comes in.

COOLER START TO DECEMBER

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a much cooler air mass will enter the region from the northwest along with gusty winds. Even with generally sunny skies, afternoon highs will only be in the 40s for most hometowns Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also be quite cold, slipping to the 20s by early Friday morning.

December starts out on the chilly side with highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday.
December starts out on the chilly side with highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday.(WDBJ7)

WEEKEND PREVIEW

After a few chilly days, the weekend should slowly warm to near normal with afternoon highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend starts dry Saturday but we’re watching a quick-moving cold front that may bring a few showers to mainly the mountains Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn

Latest News

A mix of sun and clouds continues into the evening.
Cold front to bring a soaking midweek rain
Monday Midday Update
Monday Morning Update
Rain moves into the region Wednesday morning and lasts through much of the day.
November ends soggy; but not before a few sunny, dry days