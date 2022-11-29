Cold front brings a soaking rain Wednesday morning

Dry and seasonable today

Soaking rain returns Wednesday morning

Cold start to December

TUESDAY

Temperatures are a little colder this morning and will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure will keep us dry today and clouds will increase through the day as our next system continues to develop today. Highs this afternoon will mainly be in the 50s across the region.

WEDNESDAY SOAKING

Another area of low pressure and a cold front will bring rain to the region by Wednesday morning delivering a soggy end to November. Rain is expected to arrive before daybreak with a few rumbles of storms possible during the morning commute. Rain looks to linger until the front passes Wednesday afternoon.

Early thoughts on rainfall totals will be around .50″ widespread, with some locally higher amounts up to 1 inch. Winds will quickly increase behind the front Wednesday night as the cooler air comes in.

COOLER START TO DECEMBER

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a much cooler air mass will enter the region from the northwest along with gusty winds. Even with generally sunny skies, afternoon highs will only be in the 40s for most hometowns Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also be quite cold, slipping to the 20s by early Friday morning.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

After a few chilly days, the weekend should slowly warm to near normal with afternoon highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend starts dry Saturday but we’re watching a quick-moving cold front that may bring a few showers to mainly the mountains Sunday.

