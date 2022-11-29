Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Community Healing Event to take place in Craig County

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People are coming together on Tuesday to honor the lives those who died due to COVID-19.

The Healing Community Event is being hosted by the United Way of the Roanoke Valley.

It’s a chance to celebrate the lives of those we lost during the pandemic and bring awareness to the impact on those hometowns.

There will be local speakers and an open mic opportunity to honor loved ones.

“We wanted to focus on rural communities. I think sometimes these smaller towns, they’re overlooked and although they are small, they are mighty, and often times they are impacted the worst,” said Kianna Price Marshall, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The event will take place at Craig County High School from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage stops by WZBJ24 to offer tips on helping older loved ones...
AGING IN PLACE: Helping seniors avoid the holiday blues
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
The director and star of the show stopped by WZBJ24 to talk about the family-friendly production
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "Beauty and the Beast" coming to the Jefferson Center December 2-4
Giving Tuesday provides people the opportunity to donate money, goods or their time.
How to participate in Giving Tuesday