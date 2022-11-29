Community Healing Event to take place in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People are coming together on Tuesday to honor the lives those who died due to COVID-19.

The Healing Community Event is being hosted by the United Way of the Roanoke Valley.

It’s a chance to celebrate the lives of those we lost during the pandemic and bring awareness to the impact on those hometowns.

There will be local speakers and an open mic opportunity to honor loved ones.

“We wanted to focus on rural communities. I think sometimes these smaller towns, they’re overlooked and although they are small, they are mighty, and often times they are impacted the worst,” said Kianna Price Marshall, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The event will take place at Craig County High School from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.