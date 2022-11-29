Birthdays
Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after battle with colorectal cancer

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin(Photo: Donald McEachin campaign)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A. Donald McEachin (D-VA), who represented Virginia’s Fourth District after being elected in 2016, died Monday night at the age of 61 after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to a statement from his Chief of Staff.

Rep. McEachin was a graduate of American University with a degree in Political Science and from the University of Virginia School of Law. He also received his Master of Divinity from The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.

McEachin had been fighting the secondary effects of the cancer since 2013.

Work at the office will continue to be done to serve the constituents of the Fourth District until a replacement is elected.

McEachin’s family says services will be announced over the next few days.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke on the loss of his friend Monday night, saying in a statement:

“Donald and Colette McEachin have been wonderful friends to me and Lisa for more than thirty years. We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters.

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) also added the following:

“I met Donald McEachin in 1985 and we became fast friends. Anne and I went to the Richmond party celebrating his marriage to Colette. Our kids were the same age, we shared a statewide ticket with Mark Warner, and we’ve been together in the Virginia federal delegation for years. I was last with him on election night three weeks ago, celebrating his win. He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother. ‘Teach us how short our life is, so that we may become wise.’ Psalm 90:12.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

