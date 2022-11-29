HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Beauty and the Beast” to light up the Jefferson Center stage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s a “tale as old as time.” “Beauty and the Beast” takes the stage at the Jefferson Center this weekend.

It’s being presented by Virginia Children’s Theatre and director Trey Coates-Mitchell is a Roanoke native.

According to VCT, this stage production “follows the classic tale of a young woman living in a provincial town, who trades her father’s freedom for her own and is imprisoned in a castle. A prince trapped under an enchanted spell, must learn to love and be loved so he can be transformed into his former self. Time is running out; if he cannot learn his lesson then he and his household will be doomed for all of eternity.”

“Beauty and the Beast” takes the stage at Shaftman Hall at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke on December 2-4.

