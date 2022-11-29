Birthdays
Hometown Gingerbread Trail makes debut on Thursday

Hometown Gingerbread Trail
Hometown Gingerbread Trail(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season will be full of gingerbread kisses and Christmas wishes here at home.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new Hometown Gingerbread Trail.

It started last year with one life-size Gingerbread Cottage to a whole life-size photo booth Village.

Page Turner Studios is designing 13 different Gingerbread Cottages to be placed around the county.

The first one makes its debut on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

“Some of the companies in our membership have sponsored each of these cottages,” said Executive Director Amanda Livingston. “And they’ll be displayed all over Roanoke County and Salem City. And we just encourage everyone to come out and what a great photo opp for your Christmas family photo.”

Be sure to pick up a Hometown Gingerbread Trail passport to be stamped at each location.

Once completed, you can drop it off at the chamber of commerce for the chance to win 500 dollars.

Follow the Facebook page to be updated every time a village is set up.

