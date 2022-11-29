How to participate in Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is a great day for many people across our hometowns to help those in need by donating to your favorite charity or non-profit.

These days, giving financially can be tough, but Giving Tuesday isn’t just about giving a monetary donation, it can also be about volunteering your time.

Giving Tuesday was created back in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good across the globe.

According to Giving Tuesday, thirty five million adults participated last year worldwide.

People in the United States gave 2.7 billion dollars last year to helping their neighbors in need.

There are plenty of non-profits in our hometowns that need your help this year.

“Do want people to also realize that there’s other ways you can give back on Giving Tuesday beyond your financial gifts,” said Kianna Price Marshall, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with United Way of Roanoke Valley.

You can post a picture to social media using the hashtag Giving Tuesday to hopefully inspire others or maybe try to do an act of kindness.

