Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

How to participate in Giving Tuesday

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is a great day for many people across our hometowns to help those in need by donating to your favorite charity or non-profit.

These days, giving financially can be tough, but Giving Tuesday isn’t just about giving a monetary donation, it can also be about volunteering your time.

Giving Tuesday was created back in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good across the globe.

According to Giving Tuesday, thirty five million adults participated last year worldwide.

People in the United States gave 2.7 billion dollars last year to helping their neighbors in need.

There are plenty of non-profits in our hometowns that need your help this year.

“Do want people to also realize that there’s other ways you can give back on Giving Tuesday beyond your financial gifts,” said Kianna Price Marshall, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with United Way of Roanoke Valley.

You can post a picture to social media using the hashtag Giving Tuesday to hopefully inspire others or maybe try to do an act of kindness.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

Virginia Children's Theatre production runs December 2-4 at the Jefferson Center
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Beauty and the Beast” to light up the Jefferson Center stage
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 29, 2022
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday
Community Healing Event in Craig County
Community Healing Event in Craig County