Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Liberty names interim head coach following Hugh Freeze departure

Josh Aldridge, named interim head coach of Liberty University.
Josh Aldridge, named interim head coach of Liberty University.(Liberty University)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has named its interim head football coach following the departure of Hugh Freeze to Auburn.

Josh Aldridge has been named the interim head coach.

Aldridge served as the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach under Freeze.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

FILE - Mike Moscrop, left, from Orange County, Calif., poses with Amir Sieidoust, an Iranian...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
WDBJ7 photo
Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats Minnesota 67-57
Liberty football to get new leader
Liberty football to get new leader
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn