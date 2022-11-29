Lynchburg Police respond to alleged malicious wounding at car wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two suspects are still at-large after an alleged malicious wounding at the Cardinal Car Wash Tuesday afternoon.

Lynchburg Police say they responded at around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a fight in-progress involving one male that was being assaulted by three other males at the business. The man suffered non-critical injuries.

Officers responded within minutes of the initial call and found one of the suspects leaving the scene in a black Mercedes sedan. The driver refused to stop for police, before eventually stopping in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive.

The driver, Corderro Montez Rucker, 32 of Lynchburg, was arrested without conflict and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held with no bond.

He is charged with Driving without a license, Eluding Police (misdemeanor), Assault by Mob, Malicious Wounding and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The other suspects are not known at this time, but are believed to have left in a silver sedan.

Contact 434-473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.