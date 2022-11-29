Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 150 sea turtles stranded along Cape Cod in Massachusetts are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium.

Most of the turtles are suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and pneumonia.

It is not unusual for sea turtles to wash ashore on the beaches around this time of year, but aquarium officials said the number of turtles needing help has steadily grown over the past few decades.

This latest batch began getting stranded Nov. 18.

The sea turtles are dealing with a condition called cold-stunning. The exposure to cold temperatures makes the turtles weak and unable to swim.

The aquarium plans to nurse them back to health. It could take up to a year before they are ready to go back into the ocean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) were arrested Monday in the death of Monica...
2 charged after toddler drowned in hot tub while they used meth, court docs say
LIVE: Biden manufacturing, economy remarks
Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is erupting on Hawaii's biggest island.
EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii’s Mauna Loa?
Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved an abortion ban law over the summer, but...
Court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law