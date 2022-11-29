Birthdays
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.

Along with the fire, crews found a person who had been critically burned. The person was taken to a hospital where they died. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they won’t release the name of the victim.

The investigation by the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was accidental.

