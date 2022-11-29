Birthdays
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody

Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded gun, authorities said.(Hyattsville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (Gray News) - Maryland police say a teenager was taken into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded rifle.

According to the Hyattsville Police Department, a person called authorities about an armed person at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.

When officers entered the home, the department said they found a 15-year-old boy sleeping in his room next to a loaded AR-15-style rifle.

Police said they used a rifle shield upon entering and retrieved the firearm.

According to authorities, the rifle was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Officers said they could not locate a serial number on the gun due to a black glue substance, but the boy was taken into custody without incident.

