Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Police respond to Smyth Co. school bus crash Tuesday afternoon

WDBJ7 viewer photos
WDBJ7 viewer photos(WDBJ7 viewer photos)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A Smyth Co. school bus with students on-board was involved in crash Tuesday afternoon at Severt Street and Douglas Street.

Marion Police say they responded at around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a crash.

No students were injured. Both people in the other vehicle involved were taken from the scene to be treated for complaints of pain.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Marion Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral

Latest News

Pulaski Water Line Project
Pulaski Water Line Project
Craig Co. Event For Community Healing
Craig Co. Event For Community Healing
Attorney General Jason Miyares with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash.
Attorney General Miyares visits Roanoke, as Sheriff’s Office renews Triad partnership
Pink Energy Bankruptcy Case
Roanoke Sheriff's Office Renews Efforts To Protect Seniors