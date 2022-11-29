Police respond to Smyth Co. school bus crash Tuesday afternoon

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A Smyth Co. school bus with students on-board was involved in crash Tuesday afternoon at Severt Street and Douglas Street.

Marion Police say they responded at around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a crash.

No students were injured. Both people in the other vehicle involved were taken from the scene to be treated for complaints of pain.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Marion Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.