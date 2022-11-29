Pulaski waterline project ready for next phase

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A portion of W. Main Street in Pulaski will be shut down to vehicle traffic Wednesday night in order for the town to start its waterline project.

The road will be closed to vehicle traffic from Jefferson St. to Washington St. but the sidewalks will remain open.

“There may be inconveniences at times to get to where you want to be in the end but ultimately it’s about growth and seeing new businesses grow and come in and downtown blossom again,” Pulaski Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

The project will replace the current six inch pipes with eight inch pipes allowing for sprinkler systems in all of the buildings.

“The waterline is the first step,” Aust said. “You get water and you can support sprinkler systems. You can support heavier flow rates for more people, more businesses.”

While the project shuts down the street to traffic, businesses owners are hoping the foot traffic won’t drop off.

“If we’re forgotten about, we might wind up having to shut the doors and that’s not what I want to do,” Owner of Amazing Grace Boutique & Cafe Regina Dean said.

She says she believes the waterline will be beneficial to the town, but the next few months could be rough.

“Do not forget us,” she said. “Even if you have to walk a little bit. We need you during this time more than we ever needed you.”

