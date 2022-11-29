Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Pulaski waterline project ready for next phase

West Main Street
West Main Street(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A portion of W. Main Street in Pulaski will be shut down to vehicle traffic Wednesday night in order for the town to start its waterline project.

The road will be closed to vehicle traffic from Jefferson St. to Washington St. but the sidewalks will remain open.

“There may be inconveniences at times to get to where you want to be in the end but ultimately it’s about growth and seeing new businesses grow and come in and downtown blossom again,” Pulaski Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

The project will replace the current six inch pipes with eight inch pipes allowing for sprinkler systems in all of the buildings.

“The waterline is the first step,” Aust said. “You get water and you can support sprinkler systems. You can support heavier flow rates for more people, more businesses.”

While the project shuts down the street to traffic, businesses owners are hoping the foot traffic won’t drop off.

“If we’re forgotten about, we might wind up having to shut the doors and that’s not what I want to do,” Owner of Amazing Grace Boutique & Cafe Regina Dean said.

She says she believes the waterline will be beneficial to the town, but the next few months could be rough.

“Do not forget us,” she said. “Even if you have to walk a little bit. We need you during this time more than we ever needed you.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral

Latest News

The organization showed a movie with dozens of club members stories.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia celebrates Giving Tuesday and 25th anniversary
Iron Tree Brewing Company
World Cup increasing business
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday
Community Healing Event in Craig County
Community Healing Event in Craig County