Roanoke Valley Holiday Tradition Continues with Gingerbread Festival

Family friendly event features competition, vendors and more
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home welcomes Amanda Livingston, the Executive Director of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce to tell us more about this year’s Gingerbread Festival.

The annual Gingerbread Festival – a Roanoke Valley Holiday Tradition - will be held Saturday, December 3rd, 10 am – 2 pm at Longwood Park.

This family-friendly event features a Gingerbread House Competition, holiday vendors, marshmallow roast, gingerbread cookie decorating, and entertainment.

Also, there will be visits with Santa! Be sure to say hi to Princess Fiona too!

Over 2,000 community members attended in 2021.

Visit the Gingerbread Houses at the Salem History Museum starting November 29th. Be sure to vote for your favorite Gingerbread House!

The festival will be held in Longwood Park on December 3rd.

2022 Salem Gingerbread Event
Sketchtopia At Science Museum Of Western Virginia
Women In Stem
Local JDRF Award Winner
Virginia Resident Honored by JDRF