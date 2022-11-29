Birthdays
Science Museum of Western Virginia Announces New Exhibit

Sketchtopia focuses on environmental impacts
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia has a brand new exhibit opening, called Sketchtopia. This exhibit was created in partnership with Virginia Tech and features an interactive experience for patrons.

Danielle Murray joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more and how this exhibit focuses on the environmental impacts of common items and helps visualize the changes caused by everyday things.

They also are promoting their Reindeer Romp, which is a special joint ticket where patrons can purchase one ticket and visit both Kids Square and the Science Museum.

Find out more information on their website

