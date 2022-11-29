Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Traffic patterns along I-81S in Roanoke Co. to be adjusted Wednesday due to road work

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The right lane along I-81S in Salem will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th for overnight paving.

This will be near mile marker 137, according to VDOT.

The off ramp at Exit 137 onto Wildwood Road will also be closed.

Both are expected to be in place until 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 1. Delays should be expected and alternate travel routes should be planned.

The paving falls under the I-81 widening project underway between Exits 137 and 141.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Sheriff’s Office goes on record regarding recent hire, since accused of triple murder
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral

Latest News

Traffic alert
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday
There is a traffic alert.
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Saturday
The construction on I-81 is set to start back up at noon on Monday.
AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash