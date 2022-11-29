Traffic patterns along I-81S in Roanoke Co. to be adjusted Wednesday due to road work

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The right lane along I-81S in Salem will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th for overnight paving.

This will be near mile marker 137, according to VDOT.

The off ramp at Exit 137 onto Wildwood Road will also be closed.

Both are expected to be in place until 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 1. Delays should be expected and alternate travel routes should be planned.

The paving falls under the I-81 widening project underway between Exits 137 and 141.

