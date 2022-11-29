Birthdays
UVA Cancer Center holds wreath auction to raise money for patients

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 100 unique wreaths are helping to raise money for the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Those funds will help patients with transportation and lodging costs while they get treatment.

“We have people who travel from West Virginia and southwest Virginia, and that can be really challenging,” Joncey Wagoner with the UVA Cancer Center said.

This is the first year where students chaired the fundraiser. They all have personal experiences with cancer that motivates them to help.

“I think everyone has someone in their life who has been through cancer,” Ahmad Shahid said. “Ive had family members that have also gone through cancer and it’s very traumatic experience, both physically and mentally.”

Every wreath was created by different departments.

“We have different themes, from dinosaurs to gnomes to chemistry. That’s really fun, and it really helps the UVA employees showcase their creativity,” Shahid said.

Online bidding is already underway.

“The auction opened on the 28th and it will run until 8 p.m. on December 5, that’s when all of the bidding will close,” Haeli Knox said.

Some of the wreaths include extras, like gift cards or an offer to have hot chocolate with UVA President Jim Ryan.

To bid on the auction, you can click the link.

