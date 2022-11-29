Birthdays
VEC Commissioner updates lawmakers on efforts to address problems, transform agency

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Employment Commission continues to deal with the problems that plagued the state agency during the pandemic.

Monday afternoon, the VEC Commissioner said the agency is making progress on remaining backlogs involving unemployment claims, and continues to work on transforming the agency.

VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth briefed members of the Virginia Small Business Commission.

With the exception of appeals, Roth said the agency has eliminated most of the backlogs.

With Virginia’s unemployment rate now at 2.7% - a full percentage point below the national average, and with many businesses having trouble maintaining their workforce, lawmakers pressed Roth on the administration’s priorities.

She said they could expect more information on legislative proposals and potential spending, when the governor releases his priorities for the General Assembly session next month.

And she said the work continues in Richmond to transform the agency.

“We can’t do the same thing and expect the same outcomes. The economy of two and a half years ago is not today. And we are not and will not be the same as an agency,” Roth said. “I didn’t come there to do what had been done before, we came to transform the agency and do what we need to do to help the economy of Virginia so we can all prosper.”

