Virginia Resident Honored by JDRF

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recently announced Sally Southard as the recipient of the Erwin Lurie Award for her noteworthy contributions as a volunteer leader.

Sally joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the award and about her work with the organization.

Named for Erwin Lurie, who helped found JDRF in 1970 with his wife Carol, the Erwin Lurie Award is annually presented to a chapter volunteer whose commitment to the volunteer/staff partnership has significantly advanced the mission and strategic priorities of JDRF over the past year.

For more than 40 years, Sally has exemplified an unwavering commitment to JDRF and the local chapters in the greater Virginia area. She has worn many hats as a former JDRF T1D Voices Council member, JDRF Greater Blue Ridge Chapter president and board member, walk chair, gala chair, and honoree. In 2020, Sally leaned in to provide volunteer leadership as regional chapters in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. consolidated to create the JDRF Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

Sally has been living with T1D for more than 57 years. Sally currently serves on the JDRF Mid-Atlantic Chapter Community Board of Directors, executive council, and serves as the president of the Virginia Mission Board.

