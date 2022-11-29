Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginians to spend more during holidays, new Roanoke College survey says

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite higher prices, or perhaps because of them, Virginians say they plan to spend more this holiday season.

Every year, the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College releases a holiday spending report.

In the latest results, 65% of the people who took part in the survey said higher prices won’t stop them from spending more this year.

And with many saying they will do less of their shopping online, the survey could hold good news for small businesses.

Dr. Alice Kassens is the John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, and Senior Analyst at IPOR.

“In 2021, people said on average they were going to do 80% of their spending online… This year that’s down to 50 percent,” Kassens told WDBJ7. “So people in Virginia say they plan to do half of their spending online, and the other half in actual stores, so I think that’s a very good sign, especially for small businesses without a large online presence, that things are going to be better than they were last year.”

Inflation is still running at 7.5% on an annual basis, and the report said higher prices are part of the reason people expect to spend more.

But there are other factors as well, Kassens said, including higher wages and the return to a more normal holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

Latest News

VEC Commissioner briefs lawmakers on agency's problems, transformation
VEC Commissioner updates lawmakers on efforts to address problems, transform agency
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Liberty football to get new leader
Liberty football to get new leader
Local Music Foundation Asks For Help Reaching Big Goal