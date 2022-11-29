Birthdays
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after the company declared bankruptcy

It's costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy.

The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar panel roof installation through outside lenders, but then the company filed for liquidated bankruptcy.

Those loans and interest accruals are causing stress for customers in the Roanoke Valley. One customer from Eagle Rock told WDBJ7 his experience with the company.

”I feel simply that I’ve been involved in a fraud,” Christian Zalewski said. “Straight up fraud.”

Zalewski signed a contract with Pink Energy back in August. The company promised savings on his electric bill with solar power, but so far, Zalewski is still paying more than $300 a month for utilities.

“I have to pay the electric company electricity, just to pay the system that doesn’t work,” Zalewski said.

That’s in addition to being responsible for a $72,000 loan.

“I’m stuck with the legalities of it all and I don’t know how its going to pan out for me,” Zalewski said. “Not at all, I just don’t know.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares is asking the solar lenders, Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial and Solar Mosaic, to suspend loan and interest payments for Pink Energy customers.

“This was a solar energy company that had taken advantage of consumers,” Miyares said. “We’re gonna hold this organization accountable and hopefully be able to bring some money back to Virginia.”

Pink Energy, previously known as Power Home Solar, LLC, is no longer accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The president of the BBB Serving Western Virginia explained how the organization received 50 complaints about Pink Energy from Roanoke Valley customers.

“There are so many people out there who have systems that aren’t working, the bankruptcy court actually allowed claims to be filed against the company,” Julie Wheeler said.

Some Pink Energy customers have even called other solar businesses, like Solution, Solar and Roofing, to try and get the system fixed. But owner Jason Horn explained the best thing to do is to wait it out.

“It’s very frustrating to them [the customers], it’s very frustrating to me because I cannot step in, diagnose their issue and fix the product,” Horn said. “It’s too great a risk to my company.”

Virginia’s Attorney General joined nine other states asking solar lenders to help Pink Energy customers during this time.

WDBJ7 reached out to Pink Energy for a comment about the solar paneling systems and the ongoing investigation with Attorney General Miyares, but hasn’t received a response.

