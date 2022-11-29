Women in STEM Careers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We know women can be locked down with tasks ranging from kids, careers and other avenues life throws their way. Women pursuing STEM careers is becoming a more popular concept, but it can still be daunting for some females.

Jennifer Schwab, CEO and Founder of the ENTITY Academy talks with us on Here @ Home about this platform that helps women secure 21st century job opportunities. They focus on areas of the job market where women have traditionally been under represented. She talks about how any woman is able to diversify and hone in on new skills keying in on females who want to pursue careers in STEM.

Schwab says ENTITY takes some of the things that have precluded women from doing STEM careers in the past such as the confidence gap, skills gap, not having enough time to balance it all, not feeling like there is a community for women and leaned into that saying, “we will provide these things that you do not normally have and we will make pursuing STEM not only palatable but desirable.”

