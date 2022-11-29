World Cup increasing business

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans looking to cheer on the United States in the World Cup have provided a boost to area businesses.

In Christiansburg, Iron Tree Brewing Company opened early for each of the U.S. games.

Owner of the brewery, Seth Locklear, says the games have provided a little boost to sales.

“Getting in, getting a group of people in, normally order pizzas, grab some beers and sit around and have some fun,” Locklear said. It’s nice to get some early business coming in and it’s been fun to watch the U.S. play some soccer.”

Locklear says the game against England drew the biggest crowd during the tournament.

