500 turkeys donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia through annual “Touchdowns for Turkeys”

Virginia Tech football players help load 500 holiday boxes at Feeding Southwest Virginia on...
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donates hundreds of turkeys through its “Touchdown for Turkeys” campaign. Kroger donates 10 turkeys per touchdown that the Hokies score during the season.

The Kroger team, alongside Virginia Tech football players, stopped by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s distribution center to drop off 500 turkeys and help pack 500 holiday boxes for those in need.

“We’re so appreciative of Feeding Southwest Virginia. We’re longtime partners and very supportive of the organization. They do such good here in the Roanoke community and they know the people who are in need of assistance and we’re happy to provide that assistance,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

270 of the turkeys are thanks to the 27 touchdowns Virginia Tech football scored this season. Kroger donated another 230 to bring the total to 500.

“It’s good feeling to know what we’re doing on the field is actually making a difference, especially in such a large way like this to where we can give back,” said Miles Ellis, a cornerback for the Hokies.

These donations come at a vital time for Feeding Southwest Virginia during the holiday season.

“This time last year our warehouse was full, this time now, if you look at our racks, they are empty. We’re down 40% of our food supply, so this food donation is really gonna help those 500 families,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Just like when the Hokies step on the field, everyone involved today knows fighting food insecurity is a team effort.

