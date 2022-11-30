Attorney General Miyares visits Roanoke, as Sheriff’s Office renews Triad partnership

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seniors are increasingly vulnerable to scams, and for many years Virginia Triad has created partnerships to help protect older Virginians.

Tuesday morning, Attorney General Jason Miyares visited western Virginia, as the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office renewed the effort here.

Representatives of the Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies joined the Attorney General at the Eureka Recreation Center.

“This is important to our community, because our seniors need us,” said Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash.

They came for a charter signing ceremony, renewing the Triad Program in the city.

“Triad is important to our hearts, because we think of our senior citizens that are affected by the different scams,” Hash told reporters.

“Seniors are some of our most vulnerable and there are so many scams, so many bad actors who want to take advantage of them,” Miyares said after the ceremony, “so part of our job is to work with our seniors, make sure they know that they’re cared for and also give them the information they need to know to make sure they don’t fall victim.”

More than 200 communities in Virginia have signed agreements with Triad, bringing law enforcement together with local partners like the Local Office on Aging to inform seniors about frauds and scams.

Following the event, Miyares was asked if he had any specific advice for seniors.

“I don’t care how often you’re called. If someone is asking for your social security number, never give it out,” Miyares said. “Any type of financial transaction whatsoever over the phone, you should immediately be suspect and don’t trust. Any time they are asking for personal identifying information or information on where you bank or your banking number never give that information over the phone.”

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office plans to hold monthly Triad meetings, alternating among the city’s recreation centers and touching on important subjects including personal scams and consumer protection.

