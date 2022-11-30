Averting a rail strike is essential, Kaine says

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says avoiding a rail strike is critical, whether that comes through negotiation or legislation.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference from Washington Wednesday morning.

He said he is still in discussion with railroads and unions to understand the pluses and minuses of the legislation that passed Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

“We’ve got to avert a rail strike,” Kaine told reporters. “We have to avert a rail strike. I would prefer that we do it by negotiation rather than legislation, but legislation is specifically permitted in a situation like this to avert a rail strike, so I’ll say that.”

Kaine also said a separate measure that passed the House, adding seven days of paid leave, seems reasonable to him.

