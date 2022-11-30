Birthdays
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs toy donations for nearly 500 families

Donations are needed for nearly 500 families this year.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toy donations for families in need.

Deputies will ask for donations at the Bedford Walmart Saturday, December 3, after the parade from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The department is collecting toys for nearly 500 families this year. There’s a greater need for community donations this year with more families participating in the toy drive.

Children will be able to open seven or eight gifts on Christmas morning because of the donations.

Deputies will also “adopt” children to give gifts to during the holiday season. However, only about half the children will be sponsored by deputies and the rest receive gifts from community donations.

”I couldn’t imagine being a child on Christmas morning and waking up and not having a present,” Major Jon Wilks said. “For us, this is a big impact because it makes us feel good knowing we can help children who are in need and that every child can have a Christmas in Bedford County.”

The deadline for toy donations is December 9.

Deputies will begin to distribute the toys during the second week of December.

