Bentex recalls children’s clothing sets due to lead violations

(WDBJ) - Bentex has recalled about 87,000 sets of its children’s clothing due to several lead violations.

The recalls were for violation of the federal lead paint and content ban and lead poisoning hazard.

The ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.