Bystander uses pepper spray to help police officer arrest alleged Walmart shoplifter

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of...
Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon.(Buckeye Police Department)
By Dani Birzer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – A bystander is being credited for his quick action in helping a police officer arrest an alleged shoplifter at a Walmart in Arizona.

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, when the responding officer attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect tried to flee. A nearby shopper who witnessed the struggle intervened and used pepper spray on the suspect, who was then subdued enough for the officer to arrest.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and treated for exposure to pepper spray.

The police officer involved was treated at a hospital for a minor injury to his arm, Buckeye police said in a Facebook post.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

